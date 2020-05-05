Appeal following arson in Impington

POLICE are appealing for information following a fire in Impington yesterday.

Emergency services were called to Impington Village College in New Road at about 10.30pm and found a large skip on fire.

Sergeant Emma Hilson from the South Cambs neighbourhood team said: "It is believed this was a deliberate act and we're keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity or unfamiliar people in the area around the time of the incident.

"Thankfully the damage to the school was fairly minimal and staff and teachers caring for key workers' children have been able to resume as normal this morning."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 35/29200/20 or report online www.cambs.police.uk/report

