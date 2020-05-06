  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Ely Area

Ely news, reviews and local events in Ely areas including Ely, Littleport, Witchford, and communities in Ely.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
N & C Glass Ltd

12 weeks prison for shoplifter

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 6th May 2020 08:40

Police

12 weeks prison for shoplifter

A SHOPLIFTER who stole perfume, meat and wine has been jailed for 12 weeks.

Benjamin Hendy, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to four counts of theft and obstructing a constable in the execution of duty at Cambridge Magistrates' Court last week (30 April).

The 37-year-old stole four fragrance gift sets worth £200 from Boots in Petty Curry, Cambridge. He also targeted Marks and Spencer, Tesco Express and Waitrose in St Neots to steal steak worth £250, wine and biscuits. While at Waitrose he also resisted arrest.

Sergeant Rob Streater from the St Neots neighbourhood team said: "We're committed to catching shoplifters in the town and putting them before the courts. Shoplifting can have a huge impact on both businesses and those who work for them."

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Ely newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CB6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CB6: Ely Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Ely News | Ely Accomodation | Entertainment | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies