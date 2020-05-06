12 weeks prison for shoplifter

A SHOPLIFTER who stole perfume, meat and wine has been jailed for 12 weeks.

Benjamin Hendy, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to four counts of theft and obstructing a constable in the execution of duty at Cambridge Magistrates' Court last week (30 April).

The 37-year-old stole four fragrance gift sets worth £200 from Boots in Petty Curry, Cambridge. He also targeted Marks and Spencer, Tesco Express and Waitrose in St Neots to steal steak worth £250, wine and biscuits. While at Waitrose he also resisted arrest.

Sergeant Rob Streater from the St Neots neighbourhood team said: "We're committed to catching shoplifters in the town and putting them before the courts. Shoplifting can have a huge impact on both businesses and those who work for them."

