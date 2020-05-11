Pair of drug dealers jailed for 33 months

Published: 11th May 2020

Andre Rowe

A PAIR of Cambridge drug dealers have been jailed for 33 months.

Andre Rowe, 32, and Dan Merchant, 35, were handed the sentence at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (1 May).

The Southern Impact Team were on patrol in Dennis Road, Cambridge last August when they smelt cannabis coming from a property.

When officers went to investigate, Rowe, attempted to flea the property out of the living room window but was detained and found with more than £3,500 in a bum bag round his chest.

While they were at his home, Merchant, of no fixed abode, arrived and was also searched. He was found with class A wraps and four mobile phones.

Officers searched another property nearby where the pair had been staying and recovered a further stash of crack cocaine with a street value of up to £7,000.

Rowe pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin and possessing criminal property. Merchant pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin and possession with intent to supply cocaine.

PC Alex Oliver from the Southern Impact Team said: "Drug networks including county lines bring a whole host of criminality to our county. We continue to be relentless in our approach to making Cambridgeshire a hostile environment for criminals to operate in.

"The public also have a vital role to play in building the information and intelligence picture and we urge you all to continue coming forward with information to enable us to continue to target those who operate in the drugs environment."

