Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 10th May 2020 07:41

Sudden death - Wisbech

Police are currently at the scene of a sudden death in Wisbech.

The force control room was called by a member of the public at about 5.10am today (9 May) with a report that the body of a man had been discovered outside an industrial unit in Sandall Road.

The road has been closed between Weasenham Lane and Railway Road and a cordon put up to allow investigations to take place.

Detectives are looking into the circumstances of the death, which they are treating as unexplained.

