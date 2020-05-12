Wisbech drink driver jailed

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 12th May 2020 14:02

A motorist has been jailed for six months and disqualified from driving for six years after being spotted by officers in Wisbech.

Barry Knowles, 51, was stopped at a red light in Churchill Road when a marked police car pulled up next to him on 5 May.

When the light turned green Knowles did not move off until the officer used his horn to alert him.

As a result, the officers followed Knowles down Churchill Road where he stopped at a Zebra crossing where a woman was waiting to cross. However, before she had crossed Knowles released his brake and rolled forwards towards her.

He was pulled over and the officers conducted a roadside breath test after seeing he was shaking and had glazed eyes.

The test returned a reading of 110ugs, more than three times the legal limit (35ugs), and he was arrested at the scene.

Knowles, of Cherry Road, Wisbech, pleaded guilty to driving while under the influence of alcohol and was sentenced at Peterborough Magistrates' Court last Thursday (7 May).

PC Sian Spear said: "By getting behind the wheel of his car Knowles put not only his life in danger, but those of other road users.

"I am very pleased we were able to stop him before he caused an accident."

If you wish to report drink or drug driving there is a dedicated, confidential hotline for members of the public to call.

The hotline - 0800 032 0845 - is available 24/7, and gives you the opportunity to supply information to help reduce the number of drink drivers on the roads.

