Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 14th May 2020 08:33

Appeal for information follow dog attack

OFFICERS are appealing for information following a dog attack in Cambridge last month.

The incident happened at about 6.30pm on 28 April in Hurrell Road.

The victim was walking her rescue dog Nica, a small Podenco mix breed, when it was approached by two dogs and their male owner. One of the dogs was tan in colour with white patches and the other a mix of grey, black and white. They were both of muscular build.

The woman suffered minor injuries to her hand. Nica is currently recovering at home after almost a week in intensive care.

