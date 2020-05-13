Appeal following Cambridge flat fire

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 13th May 2020 14:22

Fire engine

Officers are appealing for information following a fire at a flat in Cambridge on Sunday afternoon (10 May).

The incident, which is thought to have been started deliberately, happened in Carlton Way, Arbury, at about 3.30pm.

Officers attended and assisted while the fire service extinguished the blaze.

One person was taken to hospital as a precaution and a number of others were treated by the ambulance service at the scene for smoke inhalation.

Officers are treating this as an isolated incident and a joint investigation is underway between the police and the fire service.

Detective Inspector David Savill said: "The fire has disturbed the lives of those living in the area and we are working to establish the full circumstances around what took place.

"I am keen to hear from anyone who may have heard or seen anything in the area at the time, particularly anybody acting suspiciously or leaving the flats in a hurry."

