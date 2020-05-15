Train timetables to change from 17 May - please check before travelling

Author: Marius West Published: 15th May 2020 07:49

Train

Train timetables to change from 17 May - please check before travelling

The public urged only to use public transport if there is no alternative

Passengers should follow the latest Government advice on how to travel safely

To manage social distancing, passengers may have to queue and should allow extra time

Following the latest Government guidance for passengers on how to travel safely, Govia Thameslink Railway will be running a different Southern, Thameslink and Great Northern timetable from Sunday 17 May. The introduction of a new timetable means that services and train times will change and passengers will need to check before they travel at www.nationalrail.co.uk

This timetable will run until further notice and is available in online journey planners now.

The Government advice sets out that if people cannot work from home and have to travel for work, they should first consider alternatives to public transport. For those who have to use public transport, the guidance for passengers on how to travel safely recommends:

Keeping 2 metres apart from others wherever possible

Wearing a face covering if you can

Using contactless payment where possible

Avoiding rush hour travel where feasible

Washing or sanitising your hands before and after travel

Following advice from staff and being considerate to others

To help maintain social distancing some extra services will be running and passengers may be asked to queue to enter some larger, busier stations. We advise that people leave extra time for their journeys. In the coming days, more information will be available as GTR finalises its plans.

Steve White, GTR's Chief Operating Officer, said: "Please listen to the latest Government advice and only travel if you have no other alternative. We ask that customers work with us by respecting the requirements for social distancing and personal hygiene so that we can help everyone who needs to travel or who is working on the railway stay safe and well. I would like to thank our own key worker colleagues who have shown great fortitude in keeping the railway running and supporting our passengers who must travel."

Paul Rutter, Route Director for Network Rail's East Coast Route, said: "We're so proud of the role we've played with GTR in keeping people moving throughout this crisis and this next step is just as much of a challenge for us both.

"Our teams are working closely on plans to keep passengers and staff safe as we see more people coming back to work and we will be watching passenger numbers carefully to adapt the way we manage trains and stations."

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.