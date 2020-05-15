  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Ely Area

Ely news, reviews and local events in Ely areas including Ely, Littleport, Witchford, and communities in Ely.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
N & C Glass Ltd

Family pay tribute to "beloved son"

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 15th May 2020 14:37

Mindaugas Arlauskas

Family pay tribute to "beloved son"

THE family of a man who died in Wisbech at the weekend have released a photograph and paid tribute to their "beloved son."

The body of Mindaugas Arlauskas, 28, was found outside an industrial unit in Sandall Road, Wisbech at about 5.10am on Saturday (9 May).

A post mortem examination concluded Mindaugas, of Princes Road, Wisbech, died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head.

Tomas Lazdauskas, 23, of Milner Road, Wisbech and Donatas Umbrasas, 27, of Albany Road, Wisbech, appeared via video link at Cambridge Magistrates' Court on Tuesday (12 May) charged with his murder.

In a tribute Mindaugas' family said: "We are devastated by the sudden loss of our beloved son. He was much loved by us and our family and will be deeply missed."

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Ely newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CB6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CB6: Ely Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Ely News | Ely Accomodation | Entertainment | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies