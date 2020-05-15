Family pay tribute to "beloved son"

Published: 15th May 2020 14:37

Mindaugas Arlauskas

THE family of a man who died in Wisbech at the weekend have released a photograph and paid tribute to their "beloved son."

The body of Mindaugas Arlauskas, 28, was found outside an industrial unit in Sandall Road, Wisbech at about 5.10am on Saturday (9 May).

A post mortem examination concluded Mindaugas, of Princes Road, Wisbech, died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head.

Tomas Lazdauskas, 23, of Milner Road, Wisbech and Donatas Umbrasas, 27, of Albany Road, Wisbech, appeared via video link at Cambridge Magistrates' Court on Tuesday (12 May) charged with his murder.

In a tribute Mindaugas' family said: "We are devastated by the sudden loss of our beloved son. He was much loved by us and our family and will be deeply missed."

