Joint Protective Services - A year in review

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 18th May 2020 08:19

It has been another demanding, challenging but successful year (2019/20) for the teams working under the Joint Protective Services (JPS) for Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH).

JPS ACC Paul Fullwood said: "The officers and staff working within the command are dedicated, committed and passionate about providing the very best level of service in everything they do and I would like to thank them all for everything they do in keeping our counties safe and bringing offenders to justice.

"Tomorrow is my last day as ACC for JPS, I am proud to have led the JPS teams for the last three years and to have worked within the command since 2012. JPS is one of the most successful collaborations of specialist policing in the UK for which I remain immensely proud to have worked with so many professional officers and staff from across Bedfordshire Police, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Constabularies."

Highlights for 2019/20 include:

Our Major Crime Unit has taken ownership of 59 new investigations and secured over 4,000 years of custodial sentences since tri-force collaboration in April 2012

The Armed Policing Unit attended 899 spontaneous firearms deployments and 88 pre-planned firearms incidents

Within our Scientific Services Unit one team has become the first Scenes of Crime unit in England and Wales to be recommended for ISO accreditation

Road Policing Unit officers attended 86 fatal collisions and 203 serious injury collisions over the past year

Our Civil Contingencies Unit has reviewed 124 contingency plans and played a key role in our Covid-19 response

Our Protect and Prepare team has dealt with a steep rise in reported CBRN related incidents

The Dog Unit has assisted in numerous incidents leading to arrest



On Monday (18 May) ACC Jackie Sebire from Bedfordshire Police is joining JPS as the lead officer for the command. ACC Fullwood has delayed his retirement to lead the BCH work around Covid-19.

ACC Fullwood continued: "Our people truly are our greatest asset and I am grateful to have been able to host the first annual JPS Outstanding Awards in recognition of our brilliant staff. I have seen JPS develop into one of the most mature, experienced and forward-thinking collaborations and I know ACC Sebire will continue this great work moving forward."

The units which serve under JPS are: Armed Policing Unit, Civil Contingencies Unit, Dog Unit, Operational Support Unit, Major Crime Unit, Road Policing Unit, Scientific Services Unit and JPS Counter Terrorism Protect and Prepare.

