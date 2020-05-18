Prison and CBO for candle thief

Liam Marshall

A MAN who stole candles worth hundreds of pounds has been jailed.

Liam Marshall of no fixed abode was sentenced to seven months at Cambridge Crown Court on Saturday (16 May) after previously pleading guilty to nine counts of theft, theft of a pedal cycle, going equipped, common assault and possession of a knife.

On three occasions on 8, 10 and 18 October he stole hundreds of pounds worth of Yankee candles from B&M at the Beehive Centre.

Between 27 September and 11 February he also stole meat, sweets and wine from the Co-Op in Milton Road, a bike work more than £500 from Anglia House, children's clothing from Next in Sidney Street, perfume and five face and body trimmers worth £250 from Boots in Petty Curry.

The 31-year-old assaulted a security guard at Boots on 11 February and was found carrying bolt croppers and a knife in his bag.

Marshall has also been handed a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) not to enter any Boots, Next, Co-Op, TK Maxx or B&M stores in Cambridge. He's also banned from the Grafton Centre, Grand Arcade, Lion Yard and Beehive Centre and any shops or retail premises within.

PC Jamie Tumber said: "Marshall's offending has caused upset and damage to the community in which he lives. We hope this sentence will give him the time he needs to address his behaviour and a fresh start.

"CBOs are obtained through close partnership working with organisations including Cambridge Business Against Crime (CAMBAC) and one of the methods we use in the city to tackle shop theft. I would encourage businesses to report any breaches to us."

