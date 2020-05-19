Men charged after cannabis factory find

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 19th May 2020 15:02

Drugs

Men charged after cannabis factory find

TWO men have been charged after officers discovered a cannabis factory in Hardwick.

Officers from the South Cambs Neighbourhood Team found about 580 cannabis plants worth up to £487k at a property in Hall Drive on Saturday morning.

Shkelzen Osmanaj, 26, of Hall Drive, Hardwick and Clirim Kukaj, 26, of Valence Drive, Cheshunt have both been charged with being concerned in the production of cannabis.

They are due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates' Court today (18 May).

We all have a role to play in keeping our local areas safe from drug dealing. Drugs and drug related crime can have a negative impact on our communities and its use can harm the health and safety of our residents.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.