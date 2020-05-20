Jail for man who stamped on ex-partner

20th May 2020

A man has been jailed after he repeatedly stamped on his ex-partner during a "horrific" attack.

Mitchell Audley-Ellis, 24, turned up at the victim's Cambridge home on 30 November, breaching a restraining order which prevented him from contacting her.

Audley-Ellis let himself into the house and grabbed the victim's phone from the living room where she was sitting.

He took the phone to the kitchen and smashed it before returning to the living room to confront her.

He started slapping and punching her in the head before dragging her to the kitchen by her hair.

While the victim lay defenceless on the floor, Audley-Ellis repeatedly stamped on her legs and ribs, while shouting "we are going to do this all day until your legs and arms are broke."

The victim eventually broke free and managed to climb out of the living room window, before flagging down a passing car and explaining what had happened. The driver called police who came to the house to find Audley-Ellis was still there.

Audley-Ellis, of no fixed abode, but from the Cambridge area, admitted charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, breach of a restraining order, criminal damage and breaching a suspended sentence.

He was jailed for 30 Months last week on Monday (11 May) at Peterborough Crown Court.

DC Paul Evans said: "This was a horrific attack that could have been much worse had the victim not managed to escape.

"I would like to applaud the quick-thinking actions of the member of the public who reported the incident, allowing officers the opportunity to arrest Audley-Ellis at the scene."

We would strongly urge anyone who is a victim of domestic abuse to contact police on 101 or call the national domestic violence helpline on 0808 2000 247. For more advice and support on domestic abuse, visit www.cambs.police.uk/domesticabuse.

