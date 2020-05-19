Get ready for summer!

Author: Louise Cohen Published: 19th May 2020 16:15

The better weather definitely looks like it is here to stay and we have lots of things to make things more comfortable while both at home and out and about.

Staying at home?

Our gardening range is just the ticket to keep your borders looking spick and span. Our products are specially adapted for people with disabilities such as weak grips, lack of strength and for difficulties in bending. We have a range of easi-grip tools such as a cultivator, fork and trowel as well as a specially designed arm support cuff which clips into any of the easi-grip products for additional arm or wrist support.

For people who have trouble bending, the long reach cultivator, fork, hoe and trowel are just the job with their long poles and easy grip handles. They can also be used from a seated position. Order online at https://www.fenmobility.com/gardening-aids

Getting Out and about?

Feel safe and secure when venturing outside in your very own enclosed space in the Cabin Car. It is like driving your own little car. It is one step up from a mobility scooter and one step down from driving your own little car. The soft suspension and long range batteries keep you going for hours and the familiar digital dashboard makes driving simple, plus no need to worry about the hot weather as air conditioning can be fitted to cool you down. Available in 4 colours. Take advantage of our special price offer at the moment at just £6850 + vat, down from £9975 + vat. View details and product video here at https://www.fenmobility.com/cabin-car-and-accessories/cabin-car-mk2 Call to discuss optional extras and to arrange a test drive.

To shop our extensive range of mobility equipment, visit www.fenmobility.com If you have any questions at all, please call 01353 653 753 or email sales@fenmobility.com

Our showroom is located at 50 Wellington Road, Lancaster Way Business Park, Ely, Cambs, CB6 3NW. We are predominantly open but please call before travelling to make sure. It may be possible to arrange a home visit to make a repair or do a demo.

Gift vouchers available.

Please follow us on Facebook @FenMobility

