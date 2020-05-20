Covid-19 protection screens are supplied and fitted by N&C Glass

Author: Marius West Published: 20th May 2020 15:14

Covid-19 screen

N&C Glass are able to offer a unique solution to ensure the safety of employees with our Covid-19 Glass Screens.



N&C Glass are based in Ely, Cambridgeshire and have over 36 years experience in the glazing industry and pride ourselves in a high level of quality control, all health and safety aspects are incorporated within the design, manufacture and fitting service by our qualified fitters and engineers. We have provided these screens to large corporations within the NHS, including Addenbrookes Hospital in Cambridge.



The Covid-19 Screens provide employers with will be of great benefit to your staff in protecting them from sneezes and coughs, but will also act as a safety barrier in the long term too.



The glass will be of your choice and is toughened with strong security fixings.



Please do feel free to contact me for any further details and we will be happy to visit your site to provide a free estimate or to discuss your specific requirements.



I look forward to helping you to provide a safe solution to Covid-19 Protection to your business and working environment.

For more information, please email elytradeframes@outlook.com and quote NMCOV.

https://www.nandcglass.co.uk/

