Ely

Ely news, reviews and local events in Ely areas including Ely, Littleport, Witchford, and communities in Ely.
Man dies following A10 collision

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 21st May 2020 14:36

A man has died following a collision on the A10 near Waterbeach last week.

The collision, which involved two HGVs, happened on Thursday (14 May) at about 10.30am.

Emergency services attended and a man in his 50s was taken to Addenbrooke's hospital, but died this morning (20 May) as a result of his injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the vehicles driving prior to the collision, or who has dashcam footage of the collision, is asked to call 101, quoting incident 93 of 14 May. Alternatively, you can report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
