New ACC starts in Cambridgeshire - interview opportunities

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 21st May 2020 09:24

A senior officer has said she is "really excited and pleased" to be joining the force as its new Assistant Chief Constable (ACC).

Vicki Evans was previously temporary ACC at Dyfed-Powys Police and succeeds Sharn Basra, who has since moved back to Bedfordshire Police.

Vicki is available for interviews on Wednesday 27th May between 3-5pm. If you would like an interview email the press office at: corporate.communications@cambs.pnn.police.uk

She said: "I'm really excited and pleased to be joining the force, this is a return to the eastern region for me and it is a privilege to be able to serve the communities of Cambridgeshire.

"The force is going from strength to strength and it's an exciting time to be joining. We have brilliant officers sand staff who are committed to delivering for the public. I have been made to feel really welcome and look forward to meeting the partners and communities of Cambridgeshire over the coming months, to understand how we can work together to keep people safe ."

Vicki has nearly 20 years policing experience, first joining the team at Hertfordshire Constabulary in 2001. She worked in varying roles such as response policing, crime investigation, serious and organised crime and covert policing.

In 2009 she transferred to Bedfordshire Police and worked at various ranks in crime investigation and organisational support roles, including Detective Chief Inspector for Luton and South Bedfordshire, and more recently as Detective Superintendent for crime.

In January 2018, Ms Evans transferred to Dyfed-Powys Police as Chief Superintendent of Territorial Policing, before being promoted to Temporary ACC in November 2018 with responsibility for operational policing for the force.

She led the force strategic response for Mental Health and the Early Action Together programme, and was chair of the Local Resilience Forum for Dyfed Powys.

