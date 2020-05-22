A10 fatal collision: Driver named

Nigel Goodwin

A MAN who died following a two-vehicle collision on the A10, Waterbeach last week has been named.

Officers were called on Thursday (14 May) at about 10.30am to the collision, which involved two HGVs.

Emergency services attended and Nigel Goodwin, 52, of Huntingdon road, Lolworth was taken to Addenbrooke's hospital, but died yesterday morning (20 May) as a result of his injuries.

The family of Mr Goodwin have shared the following tribute:

"He was a loving husband and a wonderful dad he will be very sadly missed by everyone who knew him."

Anyone who witnessed the vehicles driving prior to the collision, or who has dashcam footage of the collision, is asked to call 101, quoting incident 93 of 14 May. Alternatively, you can report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report

