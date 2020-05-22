Railway colleagues praised for life-saving actions

22nd May 2020

GTR gives recognition to life-saving colleagues (picture taken before lockdown).

To mark Mental Health Awareness Week, Govia Thameslink Railway is shining a light on how caring colleagues go above and beyond to help some of the most vulnerable in their time of need.

Every day, colleagues working across GTR's Thameslink, Great Northern, Gatwick Express and Southern routes make sure passengers complete their journeys safely, and they are quick to raise the alarm when they notice someone in distress or behaving unusually.

GTR's vision is for ‘Zero Harm' on the railway with one life lost being one too many. Last year at least 327 potentially life-saving interventions took place, where colleagues have talked to someone they believe to be at risk. The train operator has been training colleagues to approach vulnerable people and as a result has seen a 57% increase in potentially life-saving approaches. This year, 45 interventions have taken place so far.

GTR's Suicide Prevention Manager Laura Campbell said: "This is a very challenging time for all of us, and we acknowledge that everyone at some stage during this pandemic could feel vulnerable. For all our passengers, we want to show that we're with them and we recognise how important it is that our colleagues are equipped with the skills to help vulnerable people."

Laura added: "GTR has also ensured a greater focus on the health and wellbeing of all its colleagues during this time with an enhanced programme of activities tailored to some of the challenges we face."

In July last year, GTR implemented its Caring for the Vulnerable course, which was attended by all new starters. The company is now launching the course as an e-learning course for all colleagues this month to provide participants with an understanding of who is a vulnerable person, how to spot them and how to help them if they are need.

In addition to this, GTR aims for all colleagues to take part in a course specially run by the Samaritans, which includes guidance on how to talk to people in distress. So far, more than 1,000 colleagues have taken part.

Before lockdown, the train operator held a ceremony at its London headquarters for 19 colleagues from across the network who had taken potentially life-saving action.

Some colleagues were praised for raising the alarm quickly, resulting in trains running at caution or stopping altogether. In other cases, train drivers, crew or station staff had approached the vulnerable person and encouraged them to a place of safety.

Head of Safety and Environment Mark Whitley, who hosted the ceremony, told the attendees: "This event is a moment to reflect on the amazing actions you have taken to care for the vulnerable. It's amazing to meet real life heroes. You have seen something that doesn't look right and you have stepped in and have shown you care."

Representatives from the Samaritans' Croydon branch also attended the ceremony to talk about the life-saving work of the charity and thank GTR staff for their interventions.

