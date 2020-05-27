More than 100 arrests and £5m of drugs off the streets

MORE than 100 people have been arrested for the production or supply of drugs over the past eight weeks.

Heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis with a street value of up to £5million has also been seized as officers across Cambridgeshire continue to tackle drug crime.

Since the Government put the initial lockdown restrictions in place on 23 March, officers have continued their operational work including carrying out numerous warrants, proactive patrols and dismantling cannabis factories as well as the necessary COVID19 patrols.

A total of 113 people have been arrested in relation to the production or supply of drugs.

On Thursday (21 May), officers from the East Cambs neighbourhood team executed a section 23 misuse of drugs warrant at a property in The Hamlet, Chettisham. Weapons, around £14,000 in cash and other property was seized and a crime has been raised for money laundering.

Last week officers from the South Cambs neighbourhood team seized more than 580 cannabis plants worth around £487,000 in Hardwick. Two men have since been charged with the production of cannabis.

In Peterborough officers from the Community Action Team found 141 cannabis plants worth more than £100,000. Two men have since pleaded guilty to production of cannabis and will be sentenced at a later date.

Also, in Cambridge two men were charged with county lines offences including possession with intent to supply class A drugs after class A drugs worth around £7,000 was seized.

Last month (19 April) three people were charged after 2,777 cannabis plants were found in Welland with a street value of up to £2million had they been able to continue growing.

Force strategic lead for drugs, Superintendent James Sutherland, said: "Organised crime and drug dealing has not stopped during lockdown and neither have we.

"Our strengthened neighbourhood policing teams will continue to relentlessly pursue those involved in the illegal supply of drugs to prevent the harm that their activity does to our communities and our most vulnerable residents.

"At the same time it is vital that we continue to work with our partners to ensure that there is support for drug users to rebuild their lives and support for educators to teach young people about the risks of taking drugs."

