Published: 28th May 2020 09:02

Six men working illegally at Kneesworth nurseries

SIX men have been found working illegally at two suspected modern day slavery nurseries.

Working in partnership with the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA), Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service, the force's Rural Crime Action Team and Hertfordshire Police, officers from the South Cambs Neighbourhood Team carried out safeguarding visits at business premises in Old North Road, Kneesworth on Friday (22 May).

Six Vietnamese and Eastern European men were found at the two premises where they are believed to have worked for little or no money, living on-site in cramped and poor conditions.

Class A and B drugs were recovered along with imitation firearms.

A 57-year-old man from Nottingham was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A and B drugs. He has since been released under investigation.

Sergeant Rob Taylor from the neighbourhood team said: "We will continue to work with our partners to ensure these men receive the support they need and the standard of living conditions improve at the sites.

"It's often a misconception that slavery is a thing of the past however, sadly, it is a very true and real occurrence. It is a hidden crime that occurs across the county, even in some of our most affluent areas.

"Tackling modern slavery is a key priority for the force. Increasing intelligence in this area is key to protecting the vulnerable. It's important that people are aware of the signs of modern slavery and report concerns to us to stop other human beings being exploited for financial gain."

For further information on modern slavery and advice on how to spot the signs, visit www.cambs.police.uk/modernslavery

