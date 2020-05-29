Woman charged after fatal collision

A WOMAN has been charged after a collision in Southgate Way, Peterborough, on Tuesday morning (26 May) in which a man died.

The collision, which involved a Vauxhall Astra and Mercedes Sprinter, happened at about 1.40am.

Officers and paramedics attended to provide first aid but a passenger in the Astra, Alexander Edney, 44, of Romsey Close, Aldershot, Hampshire, died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle is believed to have fled the area on foot before emergency services arrived.

Later, two women, aged 27 and 35, who are believed to have been in the Astra, were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and kidnap. Both were taken to Peterborough City Hospital for treatment.

Kathryn Watkins, 35 of no fixed address, has now been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving a vehicle while uninsured, failing to stop and common assault.

Her first appearance in relation to the offences will take place this morning (28 May) at Cambridge Magistrates' Court.

The 27-year-old woman from Kent still remains in Peterborough City Hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Three men aged 24, 37 and 41 were also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender but have since been released under investigation.

An investigation into the cause of the collision continues. Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have dashcam footage, should call 101 quoting incident 52 of 26 May. Alternatively, you can report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report

