  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Ely Area

Ely news, reviews and local events in Ely areas including Ely, Littleport, Witchford, and communities in Ely.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
N & C Glass Ltd

Woman charged after fatal collision

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 29th May 2020 08:17

Accident

Woman charged after fatal collision

A WOMAN has been charged after a collision in Southgate Way, Peterborough, on Tuesday morning (26 May) in which a man died.

The collision, which involved a Vauxhall Astra and Mercedes Sprinter, happened at about 1.40am.

Officers and paramedics attended to provide first aid but a passenger in the Astra, Alexander Edney, 44, of Romsey Close, Aldershot, Hampshire, died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle is believed to have fled the area on foot before emergency services arrived.

Later, two women, aged 27 and 35, who are believed to have been in the Astra, were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and kidnap. Both were taken to Peterborough City Hospital for treatment.

Kathryn Watkins, 35 of no fixed address, has now been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving a vehicle while uninsured, failing to stop and common assault.

Her first appearance in relation to the offences will take place this morning (28 May) at Cambridge Magistrates' Court.

The 27-year-old woman from Kent still remains in Peterborough City Hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Three men aged 24, 37 and 41 were also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender but have since been released under investigation.

An investigation into the cause of the collision continues. Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have dashcam footage, should call 101 quoting incident 52 of 26 May. Alternatively, you can report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Ely newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CB6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CB6: Ely Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Ely News | Ely Accomodation | Entertainment | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies