Corkers Crisp fire Pymoor

Author: Marius West Published: 1st June 2020 08:54

Fire engine

Corkers Crisp fire Pymoor

At 2.47pm on Saturday (30) crews were called to a fire on Main Street in Pymoor.

Around 60 firefighters, including crews from Ely, Littleport, Chatteris, Cambridge, Huntingdon, Wisbech, St Neots, Burwell, Cottenham, Stanground, March, Soham, Manea attended the incidents. The high volume pump, crewed by Gamlingay and Papworth, along with the water carrier from Ramsey also attended. They were supported by crews from Downham Market and Outwell in Norfolk, Newmarket in Suffolk and the water bowser from the USAF in Mildenhall.

The crews arrived to find a well-developed fire involving a variety of oils in several industrial buildings. The crews worked extremely hard in challenging conditions, due to the weather being windy and very hot, as well as difficulty maintaining a water supply.

Firefighters remained at the scene throughout the night and Sunday tackling the fire.

Fortunately there were no casualties.

Once the fire is fully out a fire investigation will take place to determine the cause. This can only begin once the area is safe and the structure of the buildings have been checked.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.