The Best Guide for the Ely Area

Ely news, reviews and local events in Ely areas including Ely, Littleport, Witchford, and communities in Ely.
Wisbech man charged with driving offences

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 2nd June 2020 08:38

Drink Driving

Wisbech man charged with driving offences

A 30-year-old man has been charged after being arrested on suspicion of drink driving and a domestic assault on Friday (29 May).

Mindaugas Kancas, of Trinity Road, Wisbech, has since been charged with failing to provide a breath sample and driving without a licence or insurance.

He has been bailed to appear at Peterborough Magistrates' Court on 9 July.

 

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
