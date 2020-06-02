Wisbech man charged with driving offences

A 30-year-old man has been charged after being arrested on suspicion of drink driving and a domestic assault on Friday (29 May).

Mindaugas Kancas, of Trinity Road, Wisbech, has since been charged with failing to provide a breath sample and driving without a licence or insurance.

He has been bailed to appear at Peterborough Magistrates' Court on 9 July.

