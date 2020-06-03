Prison for shoe shop burglar

A MAN who attempted to burgle a Cambridge shoe shop has been sentenced.

Mark Shinners, of Bene't Street, Cambridge pleaded guilty to attempted burglary, going equipped, using threatening behaviour with intent to cause fear and criminal damage at Peterborough Magistrates' Court yesterday.

The 44-year-old was seen on CCTV trying to break into Jones Bootmaker in St Andrew's Street on Saturday (30 May) with a screwdriver.

Police arrested Shinners after he was found with a bag containing three screwdrivers, a pair of pliers and two wrenches.

The same day officers also received reports of windows being smashed at a garage in Maids Causeway and threats being made to the owner of the property.

At court he was sentenced to 36 weeks in prison.

PC Chester Lewis said: "We work closely with the Cambridge city CCTV team who were able to alert us to this crime and prevent Shinners from committing any further crimes."

