Two charged in relation to the death of Teddie Mitchell

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 4th June 2020 08:16

Police

Two people have been charged in relation to the death of a baby from St Neots last year.

On 11 November 12-week-old Teddie Mitchell died in Addenbrooke's Hospital.

Kane Mitchell, 30, has been charged with murder and remanded in custody to appear at Peterborough Magistrates' Court this morning.

Lucci Smith, 29, has been charged with causing or allowing the death of a child. She has been remanded to appear at Peterborough Magistrates' Court this morning.

