The Best Guide for the Ely Area

Ely news, reviews and local events in Ely areas including Ely, Littleport, Witchford, and communities in Ely.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 5th June 2020 08:00

Police

Man lashed out at officer

A MAN who lashed out at a police officer has been handed a three-year community order.

Jake Baker, 26, was spotted by officers engaging in a suspected drug deal with another man in Godesdone Road, Cambridge, on the morning of 9 January.

When they got out their car to detain the men they fled, with officers giving chase to Baker who was repeatedly told to stop.

As they got closer to Baker he turned around and began swearing at them.

He lunged towards officers, striking one on the arm before continuing to run away.

When backup arrived the area was searched and, after checking CCTV and speaking to members of the public, Baker was found in a room at a nearby hostel.

Baker, of no fixed abode, was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court yesterday (1 June) after pleading guilty to assault with intent to resist apprehension.

He was also ordered to pay £350 in compensation to the officer who was praised by Judge Cooper during sentencing for his bravery and restraint.

DC Paul Evans, who investigated, said: "This incident went from what would have been a simple stop to a much more serious offence."

