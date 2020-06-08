Soham teenager sentenced for string of offences

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 8th June 2020 09:17

Police

Soham teenager sentenced for string of offences

A Soham teenager who terrorised residents with a spree of offending has been sentenced.

The 13-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Cambridge Magistrates' Court on Tuesday (2 June) where he was given a six month youth referral order.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of theft, an attempted theft, criminal damage, assault by beating and two counts of using threatening words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

On 21 November he frightened shop workers at Let365 in High Street, Soham by banging on the window and shouting and swearing at them.

On 7 December in Dobede Way, Soham he jumped up and down on the bonnet of a vehicle before running off when challenged by the owner.

He threw rocks through the window of a property in Brewhouse Lane, Soham on 11 December causing glass to shatter over one of the occupants.

The teenager punched a man in the face causing his lip to bleed in Guntons Close, Soham on 26 December.

Between 9 and 27 February he stole sweets from Asda in Clay Street, Soham, an energy drink from Co-Op in Carter Street, Fordham and attempted to steal two bottles of wine from Co-Op in High Street, Soham.

PC Gary Stabler from the East Cambs neighbourhood policing team said: "This teenager has caused many residents and businesses of Soham a great deal of upset with this offending spree. We hope he will make the most of the sentence given to turn his life around."

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.