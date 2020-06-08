Closure order for Cambridge flat

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 8th June 2020 15:04

Police

Closure order for Cambridge flat

A FLAT in Cambridge has been issued with a closure order following police action.

The order was issued to 9 Grasmere Gardens yesterday (2 June) after a successful application from police to Cambridge Magistrates' Court.

The action came as a result of reports of frequent anti-social behaviour, drug use as well as county lines drug dealing and criminal activity linked to people visiting the property.

A full closure order was granted and property will be closed for 13 weeks.

PC Steve Girdlestone from the City North Neighbourhood Team said: "There have been persistent reports and information relating to this address which is having a significant negative effect on the lives of those also living in the vicinity.

"A closure order was necessary and the only avenue which will give some rest bite to the local residents."

The closure order states the house be closed in accordance with the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014 until 2 September. If anyone is found on the premises unlawfully they render themselves liable to arrest.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.