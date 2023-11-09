Find Details of the Parade Through Neston on Remembrance Sunday

Published: 9th November 2023 21:08

Neston will remember them with a Remembrance Parade, church service, and wreath-laying, on Sunday 13 November

The Parade will leave the Royal British Legion (Chester Road, Neston CH64 9PB) at 2.35pm and will proceed along Chester Road and High Street to St Mary & St Helen's Parish Church.

There will be a church service at 3pm, followed at 4pm by a wreath-laying service at the Cenotaph, with a minute's silence observed.

Between 2.30pm and 4.45pm there will be some road closures in the town centre affecting High Street from The Cross to the junction with Chester Road and Chester Road as far as Gladstone Road. The long stay car park will be accessible via Brook Street.

