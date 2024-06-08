  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"
Kri Kri Greek Taverna
"Wonderful service and friendly staff."

Testimonials

"Just to say how consistently good AMA is. This week is just chocker block of news items guaranteed to cater for all interests. Neston & area is very fortunate to have such an excellent e-news websit..." more
- Lynne V
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Neston Ladies Club Day 2024

Published: 8th June 2024 12:38

Floral displays were only outshone by ladies and girls dressed in their finery, as they walked proudly through the centre of Neston.

On Thursday, 6 June 2024, a local crowd watched on as the two hundred and tenth annual procession of the Neston Female Society walked, chatted, prayed and sang, holding high their traditional flower staffs.

Credit: David Sejrup.Credit: David Sejrup. Credit: Bernard Rose Photography.Credit: Bernard Rose Photography.

Credit: Bernard Rose Photography.Credit: Bernard Rose Photography.

The annual event is steeped in history, as Neston's is the oldest Female friendly Society in the UK. Ladies Club Day is the event which marks the start of summer in Neston.

Credit: Bernard Rose Photography.Credit: Bernard Rose Photography.

Credit: Bernard Rose Photography.Credit: Bernard Rose Photography. The Scots Guard Association pipe band.

The Scots Guard Association pipe band led the charge, and Neston air was filled with flowers for one special day.  

Credit: David Sejrup.Credit: David Sejrup. Credit: Bernard Rose Photography.Credit: Bernard Rose Photography.

Credit: Bernard Rose Photography.Credit: Bernard Rose Photography.

Credit: David Sejrup.Credit: David Sejrup.

Credit: Bernard Rose Photography.Credit: Bernard Rose Photography. The Salon Dene family.

The procession gathered at the Malt Shovel pub on Liverpool Road and made its way toward St Mary & St Helen Parish Church for the dedicated church service.

Credit: David Sejrup.Credit: David Sejrup.

Credit: David Sejrup.Credit: David Sejrup.

Credit: David Sejrup.Credit: David Sejrup.

Credit: David Sejrup.Credit: David Sejrup.

This year's walk coincided with the eightieth anniversary of World War II's D-Day. An evening church service was held in honour of veterans, and church bells rang out above the noise of the travelling fair being enjoyed by local children on the Bridge Street car park.

The date brought added meaning to the afternoon tea that walkers enjoyed at Neston Royal British Legion on Chester Road.

Credit: David Sejrup.Credit: David Sejrup.

Credit: David Sejrup.Credit: David Sejrup.

Cheshire West and Chester Councillor for Neston, Keith Millar, who is also Secretary of the Neston Female Society, walked alongside Lady Patroness, Rosemary Cornah. Also taking part was Leader of CWAC Council and Member for Little Neston, Cllr Louise Gittins.

Neston Town Councillor and Mayor, Cllr Sion Jones also walked in the parade, alongside society members, friends, local businesspeople and community representatives.

Credit: Bernard Rose Photography.Credit: Bernard Rose Photography.

As always, a huge thank you to the Neston Female Society, Neston Town Council, and Neston Community Youth Centre.

If anyone is interested in volunteering for this and various other community events throughout the year, please contact NCYC by email to info@nestoncyc.org.uk.

Credit: David Sejrup.Credit: David Sejrup.

Credit: David Sejrup.Credit: David Sejrup.

We hope you enjoy our selection of photos of the day. If you have a picture you would like us to publish, please send it by email to neston@aboutmyarea.co.uk.

Credit: David Sejrup.Credit: David Sejrup.

As always, our heartfelt thanks to contributing photographers Bernard Rose (link opens Twitter), and David Sejrup.

If you or your little (or not so little) girl walked in this year's procession, there may well be a lovely stock photo. Please get in touch if you would like to enquire further.

Credit: David Sejrup.Credit: David Sejrup. Entrertainers walking high above the procession.

Neston Ladies Club Day is a staple in the June calendar and here at AboutMyArea/CH64 we have covered the events of the day since our inception in 2008. See the coverage in our Best of Neston section.

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2024 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Your Photos | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Family Notices | Neston Life newsletter | Villages in CH64 | Archive | Have Your Say | Local Services | Council Matters | Things To Do In Neston | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies