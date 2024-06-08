Neston Ladies Club Day 2024

Published: 8th June 2024 12:38

Floral displays were only outshone by ladies and girls dressed in their finery, as they walked proudly through the centre of Neston.

On Thursday, 6 June 2024, a local crowd watched on as the two hundred and tenth annual procession of the Neston Female Society walked, chatted, prayed and sang, holding high their traditional flower staffs.

The annual event is steeped in history, as Neston's is the oldest Female friendly Society in the UK. Ladies Club Day is the event which marks the start of summer in Neston.

Credit: Bernard Rose Photography. The Scots Guard Association pipe band.

The Scots Guard Association pipe band led the charge, and Neston air was filled with flowers for one special day.

Credit: Bernard Rose Photography. The Salon Dene family.

The procession gathered at the Malt Shovel pub on Liverpool Road and made its way toward St Mary & St Helen Parish Church for the dedicated church service.

This year's walk coincided with the eightieth anniversary of World War II's D-Day. An evening church service was held in honour of veterans, and church bells rang out above the noise of the travelling fair being enjoyed by local children on the Bridge Street car park.

The date brought added meaning to the afternoon tea that walkers enjoyed at Neston Royal British Legion on Chester Road.

Cheshire West and Chester Councillor for Neston, Keith Millar, who is also Secretary of the Neston Female Society, walked alongside Lady Patroness, Rosemary Cornah. Also taking part was Leader of CWAC Council and Member for Little Neston, Cllr Louise Gittins.

Neston Town Councillor and Mayor, Cllr Sion Jones also walked in the parade, alongside society members, friends, local businesspeople and community representatives.

As always, a huge thank you to the Neston Female Society, Neston Town Council, and Neston Community Youth Centre.

If anyone is interested in volunteering for this and various other community events throughout the year, please contact NCYC by email to info@nestoncyc.org.uk.

As always, our heartfelt thanks to contributing photographers Bernard Rose and David Sejrup.

Credit: David Sejrup. Entrertainers walking high above the procession.

Neston Ladies Club Day is a staple in the June calendar and here at AboutMyArea/CH64 we have covered the events of the day since our inception in 2008. See the coverage in our Best of Neston section.

