Neston Ladies Club Day 2021

Published: 8th June 2021 19:36

It may not have been the day we would have liked, with the town turning out for the annual procession, services and tea at the Civic Hall, but still, Neston Ladies Day 2021 did not go unmarked.

We published a photographic retrospective of years gone by and St Winefride's Catholic Primary School commented: "A wonderful photographic diary of Neston's traditional Ladies Day. There are lots of familiar faces through the years.......we look forward to the future when our whole community can celebrate together again."

Neston Flower Society ensured the war memorial at the front of St Mary and St Helen's church was decorated, laying the dispensation and standing flower staffs. On Facebook, they said: "In the absence of Ladies Club walk again this year Pat Wood and Irene Pugh of Neston Flower Society have again created 3 staffs and the 'Dispensation'.

"These are on display round the War Memorial in the centre of Neston. Our thanks go to the church wardens for putting them out."

The Malt Shovel pub on Liverpool Road posted a photograph on social media of their patio, decorated with colourful bunting. They said: "Another strange year without Ladies Day happening, we've still put our flags out so it's not completely forgotten about, fingers crossed for 2022." They also advocated for COVID-safe business, which is great to see.

Local councillors expressed their sadness at missing the event again this year.

Justin Madders, MP said on Twitter: "Really nice to pop into Churchill Court where the residents have created their own little Neston Ladies Day 2021!"

Steve Wastell, Mayor of Neston, said: "It was a great honour to be invited to Neston Ladies Day event .Special thanks to the team for organising the scaled down walk."

Local photographer Bernard Rose shared his albums from Ladies Days gone-by on his Facebook page 'Neston Parkgate Photography' and you can see all of the images here.

AboutMyArea/CH64 published a photographic retrospective, looking back over the years we have covered Neston's special day. Over on Facebook, the Neston Past page also carried a fabulous collection of photos spanning many years.

Some people organised street or garden parties (social distancing applied!), including Churchill Court in Neston. They had their own mini-parade and a blessing from the Vicar of Neston, Rev Alan Dawson.

If you found a way to celebrate Neston Ladies Club this year and would like to see your photos in this article, please do send them in by email.

We all hope and pray that next year Neston can celebrate its most cherished and unique event, all together. Meanwhile, stay safe and well done to everyone who went the extra mile to mark Neston Ladies Club Day in 2021.

