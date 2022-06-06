Neston Ladies Club Day 2022

Published: 6th June 2022 09:20

The streets were alive with the sound of music, beautiful flowers on display everywhere and of course, Neston's ladies and girls

CREDIT: David Sejrup

People came out in support of the Female Society's annual procession, having missed the most important date on the Neston calendar for the past two years. The rain held off and there was a palpable sense of relief in the air, now that we're on the right side of the COVID-19 pandemic. You could feel the great sense of pride and the atmosphere was buzzing with community spirit.

CREDIT: Robert Clive

CREDIT: Bernard Rose Photography

CREDIT: David Sejrup

CREDIT: David Sejrup

CREDIT: Bernard Rose Photography

CREDIT: Bernard Rose Photography

2022 marks the 208th year since the first Neston procession, a time when it was a little less unusual to see the centre of town free of vehicles.

CREDIT: Bernard Rose Photography

Leaving the Malt Shovel pub, as has been tradition for many a year, the Scots Guard Association pipe band led the procession toward St Mary & St Helen Parish Church for the church service.

CREDIT: David Sejrup

CREDIT: Bernard Rose Photography

CREDIT: Bernard Rose Photography

CREDIT: Bernard Rose Photography

Taking part were MP for Ellesmere Port and Neston, Justin Madders, Leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council and Member for Little Neston, Councillor Louise Gittins, CWAC Member for Parkgate, Cllr Martin Barker, and for Neston, Cllr Keith Millar, who also acts as Honorary Secretary of Neston Female Society.

Newly-appointed Mayor of Neston, Pat Kynaston, who also serves on the Society's committee, and Neston Town Councillor Steve Wastell, walked in the parade. Whilst leading the charge was Lady Patroness of the Neston Female Society, Rosemary Cornah, who was accompanied by other society members, friends, local businesspeople and community representatives.

CREDIT: Bernard Rose Photography

CREDIT: David Sejrup

Speaking on social media about the day, Louise Gittins said: "Fantastic day yesterday and massive thanks to everyone involved in making it so special... Such an honour to be asked to walk and so proud to live in this wonderful place. What a community".

CREDIT: David Sejrup

CREDIT: Bernard Rose Photography. Team Salon Dene were looking very glamorous.

CREDIT: David Sejrup

Joyous, live music entertained the masses from the stage at The Cross, all coordinated by the wonderful Community Interest Company, Hip & Harmony. Acts such as Modjango, Dani Norman Music, Steve Daintree, The Flowering Pamsies and H&H's own choir, performed.

CREDIT: David Sejrup

CREDIT: David Sejrup

The parade returned to The Cross for blessings and hymns and the crowd joined in to sing the UK's national anthem, made more poignant by the fact that this year's procession happened in tandem with the celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

CREDIT: David Sejrup

CREDIT: Robert Clive

CREDIT: Robert Clive

CREDIT: David Sejrup

CREDIT: David Sejrup

CREDIT: David Sejrup

The pipe band led the array of flowers to the Royal British Legion on Chester Road, where those taking part in the procession enjoyed a special afternoon tea.

CREDIT: David Sejrup

CREDIT: David Sejrup

CREDIT: David Sejrup

CREDIT: David Sejrup

As always, a huge thank you to the committee of Neston Female Society for all their hard work; to Neston Town Council for funding; Hip & Harmony CIC for organising the entertainment and the numerous volunteers who helped the day go smoothly. Volunteers, coordinated by Neston Community Youth Centre, did a sterling job, stewarding the event and ensuring safety for all.

If anyone is interested in volunteering for this and various other community events throughout the year, please contact NCYC by email to info@nestoncyc.org.uk..

Video

See David Sejrup's video of the day on YouTube.

Gallery

We hope you enjoy our selection of photos of the day. If you have a picture you would like us to publish, please send it by email.

As always, our heartfelt thanks to all contributing photographers, in particular Bernard Rose, Rob Clive and David Sejrup.

CREDIT: Bernard Rose Photography

CREDIT: Bernard Rose Photography

CREDIT: David Sejrup

CREDIT: David Sejrup

CREDIT: David Sejrup

CREDIT: David Sejrup

CREDIT: Robert Clive





Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.