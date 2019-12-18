  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
CH64 - The Year in Pictures - 2019

Published: 18th December 2019 07:41

As a companion piece to our full Review of the Year, here are some highlights from the CH64 events calendar for 2019 and photo-filled features that we ran on AboutMyArea.

CH64 - The Year in Pictures 2019

Huge thanks to all the organisers and volunteers in the community who make the events in Neston each year so successful and enjoyable.

Particular thanks this year to Bernard Rose, who joined me in creating some retrospective articles on local businesses, which are featured below.  Our thanks, as ever, to all contributing photographers, including Brenda Roe, Rob Clive, Steve Ebbrell, David Sejrup and Roy Wilson. Also to all the readers who sent in photos - keep them coming, we love to hear from you.

If you would like to make sure you never miss an event in the Neston area, sign up to Neston News - our weekly e-newsletter goes out every Wednesday morning to catch you up on all the latest news and upcoming events.

Mannings Shoe Repairs

CH64 - The Year in Pictures 2019

A Whiteway & Sons

CH64 - The Year in Pictures 2019

 John Evans Ltd

CH64 - The Year in Pictures 2019

Neston Ladies Club Day

CH64 - The Year in Pictures 2019

 Liverpool - Chester - Liverpool Bike Ride

CH64 - The Year in Pictures 2019

Neston Village Fair

CH64 - The Year in Pictures 2019

Parkgate Pops

CH64 - The Year in Pictures 2019

West Vale Park Family Fun Day

CH64 - The Year in Pictures 2019

NCYC Earth Festival

CH64 - The Year in Pictures 2019

Burton & Puddington Pumpkin Festival

CH64 - The Year in Pictures 2019

Frank Bruno at the Royal British Legion

CH64 - The Year in Pictures 2019

Wirral Life Awards

CH64 - The Year in Pictures 2019

Remembrance Sunday

 CH64 - The Year in Pictures 2019

Neston Christmas Carnival & Lanterns

CH64 - The Year in Pictures 2019

