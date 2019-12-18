CH64 - The Year in Pictures - 2019

Published: 18th December 2019 07:41

As a companion piece to our full Review of the Year, here are some highlights from the CH64 events calendar for 2019 and photo-filled features that we ran on AboutMyArea.

Huge thanks to all the organisers and volunteers in the community who make the events in Neston each year so successful and enjoyable.

Particular thanks this year to Bernard Rose, who joined me in creating some retrospective articles on local businesses, which are featured below. Our thanks, as ever, to all contributing photographers, including Brenda Roe, Rob Clive, Steve Ebbrell, David Sejrup and Roy Wilson. Also to all the readers who sent in photos - keep them coming, we love to hear from you.

If you would like to make sure you never miss an event in the Neston area, sign up to Neston News - our weekly e-newsletter goes out every Wednesday morning to catch you up on all the latest news and upcoming events.

See also:

Local News (current)

News Archive

Sign up to receive Neston News

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.