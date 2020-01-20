Neston Photo Friends

Author: David Wallace Published: 20th January 2020 09:22

Introducing a new photography group in Neston aimed at anyone who enjoys taking pictures.

In May 2019 AboutMyArea put out an appeal for any local photography enthusiasts interested in forming a club to get in touch. The result is that a group now exists that welcomes anyone with an interest in taking pictures, as David Wallace explains...

Neston Photo Friends is a group of enthusiastic photographers of all ages and abilities, including beginners, living within the local area.

We established a friendly and relaxed photographic group in July 2019; which has swiftly evolved and now holds monthly talks, workshops and photoshoots.

Our aim is to enhance and improve our photographic skills by passing on knowledge and experience to each other, helping novices understand the complexities of photography, leaning new techniques and most of all having a laugh in a friendly and relaxed atmosphere.

If you are interested in photography or want to learn a new hobby, why not come along and join us? Visitors are always welcome and don't worry, you don't need to have a camera the size of a car to join, our members use everything from smartphones through pocket cameras to semi-professional DSLR cameras to take pictures.

Take a look at our website www.nestonphotofriends.co.uk or call 07866 414946 for further information.

Group meetings, first Thursday of each month at 7pm

United Reformed Church Hall

Moorside Lane

Neston

CH64 6UZ

Email: nestonpf@gmail.com

Website: www.nestonphotofriends.co.uk

