Friends of Hadlow Road Station

Published: 26th August 2021 16:29

The Friends of Hadlow Road Station

Friends of Hadlow Road Station (FHRS) is a community organisation established in 2016 and managed solely by volunteers.

FHRS was established to support and encourage the promotion of Hadlow Road Station as a resource for all as well as preserving and maintaining the station and the curtilage as it is owned by Cheshire West and Chester Council.

There are three FHRS groups as follows:

Catering team who manage the twice monthly pop-up café on Sundays which is open from 10am - 1pm.

Light gardening team who maintain the trees, plants and flowers around the station.

DIY team who undertake basic maintenance jobs including fence repairs and painting.

Busy pop-up café May 2021.

New volunteers for one or more of the above groups are always made very welcome.

Updates

Report August 2021

For further information please contact one the following FHRS Committee members:

Chairperson: Chris Hampshire at c.c.hampshire@btinternet.com or 07809 150929

Treasurer: Hilary Booth at hilary.booth82@gmail.com

Catering Team: Jenny Jackson at jennyben@talktalk.net or 07933 366174

Lyn Jackson-Eves at lyn@lynjackson-eves.co.uk or 07813 635833

Carole Collins at carolecollins07@gmail.com or 07940 547022



