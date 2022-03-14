Burton and Puddington Bowls Club
|Author: Sue Birch
|Published: 14th March 2022 17:29
Burton & Puddington Bowls Club would love to become your home.
There is a beautiful bowling green outside the Sports & Social Club, just behind Gladstone Village Hall in Burton
Have you played before and would like to get back into the game? We'd love to become your home.
Never played before? Bowls is a great game for all ages. Join us for a taster session, with no obligation.
- Social bowls every weekend
- Evening and afternoon friendlies
- Mixed & Ladies
- Chester League
Contact Sue at bowls@gladstonevillagehall.org or 07597 051048.
More information can be found on the Gladstone Village Hall website: gladstonevillagehall.org/bowls.
Comments
