The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Burton and Puddington Bowls Club

Author: Sue Birch Published: 14th March 2022 17:29

Burton & Puddington Bowls Club would love to become your home.

Bowlers on green, spectators under eaves at Sports & Social Club

There is a beautiful bowling green outside the Sports & Social Club, just behind Gladstone Village Hall in Burton

Have you played before and would like to get back into the game? We'd love to become your home. 

Never played before? Bowls is a great game for all ages. Join us for a taster session, with no obligation.

  • Social bowls every weekend
  • Evening and afternoon friendlies
  • Mixed & Ladies
  • Chester League

Contact Sue at bowls@gladstonevillagehall.org or 07597 051048.

More information can be found on the Gladstone Village Hall website: gladstonevillagehall.org/bowls.

 

