Wirral 3 Ls

Published: 28th June 2022 12:59

Wirral 3Ls is a not-for-profit charity which provides daytime courses and social activities for the (mainly) over-50s.

Unique and independent since 1995, the charity aims to create a friendly, relaxed atmosphere in which to learn new skills and ideas. We are committed to the ideal of lifelong learning.

There are no examinations at the end of the courses. Most courses last ten weeks, which you can join anytime, and are held at the Bebington Civic Centre, unless otherwise stated.

A selection of some of our daytime leisure courses, includes:

Drawing

Painting

Crafts

Photography

Local History

Singing

Dancing

Languages

Arts

Exercising Body & Mind

Psychology



and many other special interest subjects, with no exams!

Find more details about us on our website wirral3ls.co.uk, call us on 0151 645 0066 or you can drop by the Bebington Civic Centre.

Opening Hours

Monday to Thursday 9.30am to 4.30pm

Friday 9.30 to 12pm

