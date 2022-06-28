  • Bookmark this page

Wirral 3 Ls

Published: 28th June 2022 12:59

Wirral 3Ls is a not-for-profit charity which provides daytime courses and social activities for the (mainly) over-50s.

Wirral 3 Ls

Unique and independent since 1995, the charity aims to create a friendly, relaxed atmosphere in which to learn new skills and ideas. We are committed to the ideal of lifelong learning.

There are no examinations at the end of the courses. Most courses last ten weeks, which you can join anytime, and are held at the Bebington Civic Centre, unless otherwise stated.

Visit Our Website

A selection of some of our daytime leisure courses, includes:

  • Drawing
  • Painting
  • Crafts
  • Photography
  • Local History
  • Singing
  • Dancing
  • Languages
  • Arts
  • Exercising Body & Mind
  • Psychology

and many other special interest subjects, with no exams!

Find more details about us on our website wirral3ls.co.uk, call us on 0151 645 0066 or you can drop by the Bebington Civic Centre.

Opening Hours

Monday to Thursday 9.30am to 4.30pm
Friday 9.30 to 12pm

Wirral 3 Ls

 

