How to See Your Family Notice Here

Published: 20th February 2020 11:09

BMD

We offer a free service for you to announce your family news in the Neston area.

Whether it is to celebrate a birth, engagement or marriage, or to notify readers of a family member or friend's passing, we can help you.

Please supply us with the words you would like us to include and at least one relevant photograph (must measure a minimum of 500 pixels wide, delivered as a jpg or png).

We aim to publish any notices received within 48 hours (weekends and public holidays permitting). Notices will be published on the AboutMyArea Neston website and included in our e-newsletter, Neston News. Unless otherwise specified by you, we may also share notices on our Facebook and Twitter feeds.

To submit your notice, or if you have any enquiries, please email us here.

 

