Neston

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Happy 100th Birthday Beattie Howard!

Published: 2nd March 2020 09:12

I think we'd all love to know Beattie's secret - how she remains so active and youthful at such a grand age.

Beattie Howard - 100 years young

Beattie was delighted to receive her card from the Queen on Saturday morning.  

Beattie Howard was born in Liverpool on the 2nd March 1920, moving to Irby in 1932 and then to Neston in 1977.  She lives in Station Close and still does all her own cleaning and cooking.

Beattie Howard - 100 years young

On Saturday 29th February this year, family and friends organised a surprise for her at the Hinderton Arms. She was expecting to see local family members, but people came from all over the country and as far away as Spain.  Beattie was a little overwhelmed at first, but thoroughly enjoyed the day and all the well deserved attention.

Beattie Howard - 100 years young

Many happy returns of the day, Beattie!

