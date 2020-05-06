Happy Birthday to Betty McBain

Published: 6th May 2020 13:53

Betty is 80 years old today!

She was born in Liverpool on 6th May 1940 and moved over to the Wirral to start her training to be a nurse at Clatterbridge Hospital in 1958. She worked on an off in the NHS for over 40 years.

Betty married Bobby McBain in 1962, living initially in Lower Heswal then moving to Neston in the mid 60's.

She had expected to have a great day with family and friends but her special celebrations have been put on hold until later on in the year.

We all join Nicky Town and her family in wishing Betty many happy returns of the day!

