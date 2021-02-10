Neston Couple Celebrate 65th Wedding Anniversary

Published: 10th February 2021 13:51

Brian and Emily Jones of Little Neston were married on 11th February 1956, so they are celebrating their 65th anniversary this year.

Brian hails from Ness originally and Emily (née Stockton) from Puddington, so have both been Neston locals their whole lives.



The couple got married at Burton Church and look forward to celebrating their 65th Wedding Anniversary this Thursday.

11th February, 1956 - Burton Church

Their daughter Jackie tells us that they met during their teenage years, at a dance in Neston Civic Hall.

Brian and Emily have three children, Stephen, Jacqueline and Gary. They have four granddaughters and one grandson: Lyndie, Laura, Robyn, Ellie and Lucas. Also three (soon to be four) great-grandchildren: Chloe, Owen, Sebastian and Baby M.

Happy Anniversary Brian and Emily!

