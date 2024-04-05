Obituary - John Michael Hope

Published: 5th April 2024 16:20

The family of John Michael Hope wishes to announce his passing.

The family of John Michael Hope, formerly of 23 Gladstone Road, Neston, wish to let the wider family in Neston know of his passing.

Born to Olive Hope (née Bell) and George Hope, Michael, as he was known, attended Caldey Grange Grammar School and then Oxford University. He worked abroad during his career, retiring eventually to live in Lincolnshire with his wife Elizabeth. He is survived by his three children: Duncan, Helen and Penny.

John's family will be in Neston at the cemetery for his burial in the family grave on Tuesday 9 April.

Anyone wishing to know more information or to be in touch with the family should direct any enquiries to the James Peddle Funeral Directors in Chorleywood: please call 01923 286102, or email jamespeddlefd@gmail.com.

