The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Obituary - Joan Hinks

Published: 24th February 2020 10:47

It is with great sadness that the family of Joan Elizabath Hinks announce her passing.

Joan Hinks

21 April 1931 - 17 February 2020

Mum was a strong, caring, independent lady who adored her family. She will be greatly missed by her daughters and son, grandchildren and great grandchildren and will be reunited with Dad and Christine.

A celebration of Mum's life will be held on Wednesday 4 March 2020 at Blacon Crematorium at 2.40pm. Family flowers only, donations may be made in memory of Mum to Clatterbridge Cancer Centre.

