  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre

Business Reviews

Sanderson Vet
"Thank you"
Paisley Grey, Neston
"Spot on service and spot on food!"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""

Testimonials

"We are very happy to use AboutMyArea, as we've found many of our new clients have come across us through visiting the website. It has been excellent in promoting Petpals in CH64, and we intend to regu..." more
- PetPals Wirral West
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Obituary - Andrew Williams

Published: 4th May 2020 13:16

Andrew Williams

1966-2020

From the family of Councillor Andrew 'Andy' Williams, who sadly passed away on Saturday 25th April.

I would like to thank all Andy's colleagues and friends for their kind remarks and expressions on his passing.

On behalf of all his family we send our heartfelt thanks to all his colleagues and friends.

Andy's funeral has been arranged for the 27th May, 2pm at Neston Cemetery. Under current guidelines, attendance is limited to close family (15 people)*. If you have any queries, please contact Anna at Charles Stephens, who is handling all the arrangements. Tel 0151 336 4184.

Any donations in Andy's memory or memories of Andy can be forwarded via their website. The chosen charities are Neston Nomads youth teams and Port Sunlight fishing club, to support junior fishing.

Thank you again,

Alun and Family

See also: Cllr Andrew Williams

*If guidelines change prior to 27th May, we will publish any amendments here.

Andrew Williams

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies