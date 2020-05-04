Obituary - Andrew Williams

Published: 4th May 2020 13:16

Andrew Williams

1966-2020



From the family of Councillor Andrew 'Andy' Williams, who sadly passed away on Saturday 25th April.

I would like to thank all Andy's colleagues and friends for their kind remarks and expressions on his passing.

On behalf of all his family we send our heartfelt thanks to all his colleagues and friends.

Andy's funeral has been arranged for the 27th May, 2pm at Neston Cemetery. Under current guidelines, attendance is limited to close family (15 people)*. If you have any queries, please contact Anna at Charles Stephens, who is handling all the arrangements. Tel 0151 336 4184.

Any donations in Andy's memory or memories of Andy can be forwarded via their website. The chosen charities are Neston Nomads youth teams and Port Sunlight fishing club, to support junior fishing.

Thank you again,

Alun and Family

See also: Cllr Andrew Williams

*If guidelines change prior to 27th May, we will publish any amendments here.

