Obituary - David Colin Tudor

Published: 20th July 2020 10:04

It is with deep sadness that the family of David Colin Tudor announce his passing on Wednesday 8 July 2020.

Colin Tudor. Photo by Bernard Rose

Best known as Colin (and also affectionately known as 'Lovejoy' amongst local residents), he was born in Buckley on 26 February 1949.

The exact date when he moved to Neston is not known, but it was at least thirty years ago and, since then, he plied his expert carpentry and furniture-restoring trade, based for many years at his workshop on Bridge Street in Neston. Colin would very often be found sitting or working outside and chatting to his many friends and passers-by, for whom he always had a smile and a friendly chat.

The affection in which he was held in Neston has been reflected in the floral tributes left outside the shop and the many messages posted on social media.

Many floral tributes have been left at Colin's shop in Bridge Street, Neston. Photo by Brenda Roe.

Colin leaves behind his long term partner Nora Swift, two daughters Alex and Katie, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, all of whom remember him as 'funny, caring and one of a kind.'

A funeral service will be held on Friday 31st July at Blacon Crematorium at 2pm. Only 30 people are allowed to attend (due to COVID-19 restrictions), so it is for family and close friends only. However, the funeral cortege will leave from the D.C.Tudor shop in Bridge Street at 1.20pm, should people wish to pay their respects from the roadside (at a safe distance, and please do not park outside the shop on the day).

Colin Tudor

26.2.49 - 8.7.20

Rest in Peace

Well-used tools of the trade in Colin's workshop. Photo by Bernard Rose.

