  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre

Business Reviews

Sanderson Vet
"Thank you"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""
J.Allister Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."

Testimonials

"We are very happy to use AboutMyArea, as we've found many of our new clients have come across us through visiting the website. It has been excellent in promoting Petpals in CH64, and we intend to regu..." more
- PetPals Wirral West
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Obituary - David Colin Tudor

Published: 20th July 2020 10:04

It is with deep sadness that the family of David Colin Tudor announce his passing on Wednesday 8 July 2020.

Colin TudorColin Tudor. Photo by Bernard Rose

Best known as Colin (and also affectionately known as 'Lovejoy' amongst local residents), he was born in Buckley on 26 February 1949.  

The exact date when he moved to Neston is not known, but it was at least thirty years ago and, since then, he plied his expert carpentry and furniture-restoring trade, based for many years at his workshop on Bridge Street in Neston.  Colin would very often be found sitting or working outside and chatting to his many friends and passers-by, for whom he always had a smile and a friendly chat.

The affection in which he was held in Neston has been reflected in the floral tributes left outside the shop and the many messages posted on social media.

D.C.Tudor, Bridge StreetMany floral tributes have been left at Colin's shop in Bridge Street, Neston. Photo by Brenda Roe.

Colin leaves behind his long term partner Nora Swift, two daughters Alex and Katie, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, all of whom remember him as 'funny, caring and one of a kind.'

A funeral service will be held on Friday 31st July at Blacon Crematorium at 2pm. Only 30 people are allowed to attend (due to COVID-19 restrictions), so it is for family and close friends only. However, the funeral cortege will leave from the D.C.Tudor shop in Bridge Street at 1.20pm, should people wish to pay their respects from the roadside (at a safe distance, and please do not park outside the shop on the day).

Colin Tudor

26.2.49 - 8.7.20

Rest in Peace

Colin Tudor - tools of the tradeWell-used tools of the trade in Colin's workshop.  Photo by Bernard Rose.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies