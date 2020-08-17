Obituary - Dr Richard Willcox

Published: 27th August 2020 07:07

Richard died peacefully at home on Monday 17 August 2020. He was a dearly loved husband, father, grandfather and brother.



Dr Richard Willcox

1947 - 2020





Richard was a doctor at Neston Surgery for 33 years, from 1974 to 2007, serving Neston and the surrounding communities. During that time, he looked after generations of families.

In retirement, he sat on the ethics committee for Unilever and the committee of Age Concern UK. He also continued to pursue his interests of photography, gardening, classical music, travel and fell walking - particularly in his beloved Lake District.

Due to the current circumstances, a private family service will be held at All Saints Church, Thornton Hough on Monday 7 September 2020 at 11:15 am.

Donations in Richard's memory may be sent to The Clatterbridge Cancer Charity c/o Charles Stephens Funeral Directors at www.charles-stephens.com/funerals/richard-willcox/.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.