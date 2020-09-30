Obituary - Jill Pratt

Published: 30th September 2020 18:54

Jill Pratt, one of the moving spirits behind the rebuilding and reopening of St Thomas' Church in Parkgate after its closure for 16 years, has died in Middlesex after a short illness.

Jill Pratt

1930 - 2020

With her husband Jimmy, Jill was largely responsible for organising fundraising, refurbishment, and the re-opening of the church by the Bishop of Chester in 2010. She then inspired everyone to become involved in making it into a central part of the village, for community use as well, which it has been for the past 10 years.

Born in Hooton, Jill had a happy childhood in Burton, even helping her older brother Frank to run the Wolf Cubs in the village - she said the uniform was so nice and she loved the big Scout hat she had to wear! Later she trained in drama at the acclaimed London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art.

In 1958 she met and married Jimmy. They moved to Parkgate the following year and lived in Sawyers Cottage on The Parade for almost 60 years.

In the 1960's she and Jimmy together began an interior design business, Lanbury's, in Watergate Street, Chester, later moving to Liverpool. The business flourished for many years, serving both private houses and corporate customers, around the North West and other areas of the country, including London.

Jill was involved in many local organisations, including the Clatterbridge Hospital League of Friends, Parkgate Society and Riding for the Disabled, which she helped to run locally for many years, becoming increasingly fond of both the horses and the children who rode them - she made many friends there.

After the closure of St Thomas' Church in 1994 because of structural problems, she and Jimmy began encouraging local people to raise money for its rebuilding. Concerts, football matches, coffee mornings, hilarious bric-a-brac sales, carol singing - all sorts of money-raising ideas. Jill's enthusiasm and energy inspired everyone, and after 16 years and several thousand pounds the building was restored, refurbished, and re-dedicated by the Bishop of Chester. Since then it has been used by the community as well as a place of worship, and this is in a large part due to Jill's involvement and encouragement.

In 2003 Jill received the Queen's Award for Voluntary Service and in 2008 she was awarded Cheshire Woman of The Year for her community service.

In 2014 Jill and Jimmy moved south to be near their daughters in Teddington. Jimmy died in 2018 aged 97.

Jill would have celebrated her 90th birthday on November 5th, and was planning to set off some extra rockets for the occasion!

Jill's energy and enthusiasm inspired everyone, and her genuine kindness and friendliness touched us all too. She will be sadly missed by everyone who knew her.

