Obituary - Tom Smith

Published: 22nd November 2020 07:08

The family of Tom Smith wish it to be known that he has sadly passed away.  

Tom Smith

Tom Smith
1940 - 2020

Tom's wife Betty writes: "He was well known and respected in the Neston area for his volunteer driving with Ellesmere Port & Neston Community Transport from its early days, driving local organisations to theatres, events etc, as well as individuals to hospital appointments, with clients frequently asking for him by name to be their driver.

"He was actively involved in the campaign to save Hallwood Court residential home and respite care, feeling very strongly that the elderly were being sold down the river.

"Tom had a wicked sense of humour, forever teasing everyone, especially his grandchildren, always smiling, friendly, caring and extremely generous. He always found time to help less able neighbours by cutting their grass, cleaning gutters or changing light bulbs. He'd give his last penny to someone in need and never looked for praise or reward but was happy to stay in the background.

"Tom will be greatly missed by me, sons Simon and Stephen, as well as his daughters- in-law and grandchildren.

"His funeral will be held on Wednesday  2nd December at Blacon. Attendance, sadly, is only by invitation.

"Anyone wishing to make a donation it's to Clatterbridge Prostate Research 5572 Fund and may be dropped into Charles Stephens Funeral Directors at The Cross in Neston."

