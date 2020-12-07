Obituary - Tony Williams

Published: 7th December 2020 09:53

The family of Tony Williams wish it to be known that he has sadly passed away.

Tony Williams



9.12.74 - 2.12.20

Tony was born and raised in Neston and attended Neston Comprehensive School, as it was then known.

He worked for Norman's Haulage in Burton for many years and, tragically, died as a result of an accident doing the job he loved.

Tony was a well known man in the Neston area who will be much missed, not least by his two nieces, Jessie and Anniesha and his nephew Kane, with whom he lived, having taken care of them since they were children. His loss has left a huge hole in the lives of the family.

A friend of the family has launched a fundraising campaign to raise money for funeral costs. If you would like to donate, please visit this page.

